School shootings haunt me. George Floyd’s murder haunts me, as do all police shootings of unarmed Black people. Both are serious issues at a crisis level in this country.
I am angry that the Alexandria City Council decided that it needs to make a zero-sum choice: 1) protect Black and brown students from the risk of racial injustice, or 2) protect all students from a mass shooter. It should not be a choice of one or the other. A decision to remove SROs also overrides the requests of the administration of all three public schools affected by this decision. The four council members who support the removal of SROs are playing political chess, and our kids are the pawns.
Jill Hoffman, Alexandria