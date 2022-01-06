The current order of high school math courses is certainly flawed. Inserting a year of geometry between Algebra 1 and Algebra 2 hardly seems like a logical way to teach these classes. However, the issue lies not in the sequence of the courses, but the fact that schools separate them to begin with. Algebra and geometry are vastly connected and interact constantly. To reflect this connectedness, schools should consider integrating them, as Jason and Sandy Roberts proposed. Teaching the two subjects together would urge students to consider math more holistically — not as distinct topics but rather a comprehensive tool to approach and solve problems.