In all this time it has never occurred to me to speculate on the ethnicity of the setters. I do note some of the names — I know any puzzle by Erik Agard is one to watch out for. But his skin could be blue for all I care. I think this is a Shakespeare moment: Much ado about nothing.
Emily Johnston, Sykesville, Md.
Let the change begin. Enough of this inherent exclusion.
The outstanding Style article on crossword puzzles addressed a subject on my mind every morning as I sit with the newspaper.
The examples were spot on. I’m still smiling about the clues for the answer “bra” — these ridiculous clues have stopped me in my tracks every time. I’m a 72-year-old White woman, and I couldn’t agree more. There will always be books of “classic crosswords” (but let us rename them “behind the times” or “vintage”). It will happen to all of us one day when our frame of reference slips, but that is no reason to hold back on crossword changes that reflect the inclusion we are beginning to see all around us, at last.
I so appreciate the way the article built the case for change, and I cheer on all those puzzlers who are not old White males. These changes will benefit us all, and the time is now.
Kathryn Williams, Silver Spring