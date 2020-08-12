Kathleen Parker’s Aug. 9 op-ed, “Normal isn’t coming back, but school should,” was ill-informed. She wrote, “As doctors improve treatments,” as if death rates will plummet with current mildly beneficial therapies that still have poor outcomes. Young children harbor high viral loads in their nasopharynx, and their ability to spread the virus as carriers will exacerbate the pandemic. Schools don’t have the requisite personal protective equipment. Cloth masks are worthless against a novel coronavirus carrier who doesn’t wear a mask. Only N95 respirators, surgical masks or equivalent respirators protect the wearer. Hospitals don’t have enough N95 or similar respirators. The data from Israel is clear: When schools reopened, cases increased exponentially. Public schools don’t have the infrastructure to physically distance students indoors. Because the virus hangs in the air up to 14 minutes and may circulate in ventilation systems, schools will transmit the virus to other classrooms without proper filtration. As students bring disease home, especially to multigenerational families, hospitalizations will balloon, intensive-care units will be devastated, critical-care personnel will suffer with physical and psychological illnesses and this pandemic will be exacerbated.