In his June 19 Friday Opinion essay, “It’s past time to make Juneteenth a national holiday,” Usher Raymond IV wrote, “The least we deserve is to have this essential moment included in the broader American story.” All Americans should want to honor this important date as a national holiday. It reminds us that even as the whispered news of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation reached their ears, African Americans remained in bondage for 2½ more years. It reminds us that our country’s foundational economy and stately buildings were erected on the whip-scarred backs of black Americans. It reminds us that the resilience and hopes of black Americans are a blueprint for those suffering subjugation, racial injustice and the complicit silence of fellow humans. It reminds us that from the ashes of tyranny, and oft with a paucity of education, black Americans have made extraordinary accomplishments and contributions to this land. It reminds us that without black Americans there would be no American identity. It reminds us of the abomination that is delayed equality.