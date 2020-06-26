I served as the lead architect on one of Mr. Lew’s first projects for DCPS, a school that had been shuttered for years from the gross neglect and incompetence he inherited. Mr. Lew promised the school would reopen in 18 months. We delivered. He delivered. As then-Mayor Adrian M. Fenty (D) cut the ribbon on the beautifully transformed school (if I do say so myself), Mr. Lew was moved by a sea of moistening tissues and handkerchiefs. As the ceremony came to a close, Lew walked past me and whispered: “That’s our new standard. Tears of joy!” And he meant it. He understood the importance of those projects for the children of the District.
Carl Elefante, Takoma Park