Voters deserve a responsive, accountable representative democracy. Virginians can make lasting change for the better by approving Amendment 1. The amendment would establish a bipartisan redistricting commission with citizens actually leading this important conversation for the first time, full transparency in all meetings and records, and voter protection for racial and ethnic minorities in redistricting regardless of the federal Voting Rights Act. Or Virginians can do nothing and keep feeding a broken system that does nothing to benefit voters’ communities.
F. Giselle Caruso, Alexandria
The writer is a volunteer for FairMapsVA
and OneVirginia2021.