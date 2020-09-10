In her Sept. 8 letter, “Trouble with bipartisan redistricting,” Barbara E. Taylor said, “I object to Virginia’s declaring unilateral disarmament when Republican-dominated state legislatures elsewhere continue gerrymandering.” This statement reflects the intensely partisan political environment we’re living in, which is the direct result of partisan gerrymandering.

Moving beyond partisan politics, let’s remember that gerrymandering actually harms democracy. With guaranteed reelection thanks to automatically safe seats, politicians are less accountable to their constituents. There is little incentive to work across the aisle to make change to benefit their communities. The follow-ons are low voter engagement and a feeling that one’s vote doesn’t count.

Voters deserve a responsive, accountable representative democracy. Virginians can make lasting change for the better by approving Amendment 1. The amendment would establish a bipartisan redistricting commission with citizens actually leading this important conversation for the first time, full transparency in all meetings and records, and voter protection for racial and ethnic minorities in redistricting regardless of the federal Voting Rights Act. Or Virginians can do nothing and keep feeding a broken system that does nothing to benefit voters’ communities.

F. Giselle Caruso, Alexandria

The writer is a volunteer for FairMapsVA

and OneVirginia2021.