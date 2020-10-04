The Editorial Board summed the situation up perfectly: “To imagine that rejecting the amendment, and leaving redistricting in the hands of the legislature, would produce fairer and more balanced maps is to believe in leprechauns and forest sprites.”
We can’t leave the redistricting process up to politicians who promise to draw representative districts when they have proved time and again that they will always gerrymander to protect themselves and their interests. It’s time to hold politicians accountable to their promises of fair maps by instituting transparency throughout the redistricting process and including non-politicians on the redistricting commission. With this amendment, redistricting would no longer be a backroom deal but rather a way to ensure that the voices of all Virginians are heard.
The time for weak promises is over. We need a guarantee that our voices and votes will be heard, and Amendment 1 is that guarantee. A yes vote on Amendment 1 will help end partisan gerrymandering.
Lucia E. Anderson, Woodbridge
The writer is a volunteer with FairMapsVA.