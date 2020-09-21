The whole reason the Founding Fathers were able to design such an intricate Constitution was by learning from the failings of those who went before. If America fails to learn from its failings that led to slavery, Jim Crow, Japanese internment and the disregard for Native American life, to name only a few, then how are we to be better as a people?
The history of the United States is a duality, one of great justice and at the same time great injustice. For America to be better today, both of these ideas must be kept in mind.
Nicholas Decker, Chesnee, S.C.