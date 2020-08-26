The choice, as we stand at the crossroads, is this: Is the United States based on ideals: democracy, freedom, equality, integrity, fairness and diversity for all? Or is it based on a people and a religion: White Christians who believe in their superiority over other peoples, and a religion with teachings wrongly construed to supersede science, reason, facts and data? The choice we make on Nov. 3 may decide the fate of our great democratic experiment. And with the past and future America looking squarely at us, what road will we take? This is the election of our lifetimes.
Michael Karath, Sonoma, Calif.