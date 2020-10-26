Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and other Great Lakes states need more than $188 billion over the next 20 years to improve, upgrade and repair our water infrastructure. The decades-long disinvestment by the federal government has put this hefty bill on local residents — leading to a growing crisis in which water is not affordable. One study estimates that by 2022 more than 1 in 3 Americans will struggle to pay skyrocketing water bills. This problem is only exacerbated during a global pandemic.
Clean water is a basic need. The next president, with Congress, needs to bolster investments in water infrastructure to address urgent threats to iconic waters such as the Great Lakes that millions of people depend on. Inaction will make the problem only worse and more expensive to solve.
Laura Rubin, Ann Arbor, Mich.
The writer is director of
Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition.