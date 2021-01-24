The Republican Party of Mr. Conway, the Republican Party of, for example, Edward Brooke, Bob Dole, John C. Danforth, John McCain, Jeff Flake, et al., has been hijacked by Republicans who stand far to the right-of-center. These folks are never going to say that the election was fair and that Joe Biden won the presidency. They can’t because they have laid their claim within the hierarchy of the party on that cause.
If the folks who believe in the Lincoln Project want to change the way we do politics in America, then they need to split from the Republican Party and form a Conservative Party of America. Then and only then will today’s “registered Republicans” have a choice. The same holds for the Democrats. There is a need to establish a Progressive Party of America, distinct from the Biden-led Democratic Party.
Four parties, not two. Because that is where we are. Until we acknowledge the degree of our differences and how to establish an overarching framework for bridging those differences, our constitutional democracy will remain at risk.
Michael Katz, Washington