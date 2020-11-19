In her Nov. 16 op-ed, “Hong Kong is beating this. Why can’t we?,” Jennifer McMahon described her experience as an American teacher dividing her time between work in Hong Kong and home in New York.

Ingrained in each of those societies is a view of the individual at similar odds: Americans nearly worship individuality. Chinese see the individual as part of the state. The practical effect of that distinction is what leads some Americans to behave as though liberty were the only goal of living. My long life has given me the chance to see the distinction evolve from the massive national effort to battle the Axis countries during World War II to the me-first attitude most notoriously emblazoned across the life span of the current president. Some of us see that behavior and call it the authenticity of a libertarian.

But don’t just take my word for it. Thanks to the Nov. 16 front-page article “GOP virus approach succeeds at ballot box,” readers can find that millions of us voted to express our approval of local officials opposing efforts to fight the coronavirus.

As long as millions of Americans believe that our founding principles give them the option to refuse to wear a mask that would save other millions of Americans, this country will continue to see rising numbers of infections and deaths without a sense of responsibility on the part of those to blame. 

Alan Palmer Douglas, McLean