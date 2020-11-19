But don’t just take my word for it. Thanks to the Nov. 16 front-page article “GOP virus approach succeeds at ballot box,” readers can find that millions of us voted to express our approval of local officials opposing efforts to fight the coronavirus.
As long as millions of Americans believe that our founding principles give them the option to refuse to wear a mask that would save other millions of Americans, this country will continue to see rising numbers of infections and deaths without a sense of responsibility on the part of those to blame.
Alan Palmer Douglas, McLean