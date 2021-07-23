This is why we continue to have these outrages. The government is captive to big business, and big business knows they can get away with almost anything.
Larry Carson, Columbia
The July 21 front page was a vivid reminder of how united these United States truly are. The page featured a settlement in the opioid crisis [“A penalty in billions for opioid brokers”], smoke from the West Coast wildfires reaching the East Coast [“A wind-driven ocean of smoke”] and a second decrease in the U.S. life span because of the coronavirus [“U.S. life spans decline again”]. All three are undeniably national crises. They affect every state, every business and every family in America.
Americans are united not only by the blessing of liberty, our institutions and our geography but also by the problems we face, which seem endless these days. If only we could all see these problems more clearly and then face them together with firmness of purpose, fortitude and compassion for each other.
Janet Kinzer, Silver Spring