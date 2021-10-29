Americans are not antiwork. As cited in the Oct. 23 news article “State by state, data shows where more Americans are quitting their jobs,” some 4.3 million workers left their jobs in August. That is a shocking number that could lead one to assume we’ve given up or that young people don’t want to work.

I see antiwork, or the Great Resignation, as the next logical step in the labor movement. American workers, and women in particular, finally have some power over their employers and a rare opportunity for better benefits and rights.

A recent study by the Greater Baltimore Committee and Towson University reveals that discrimination in the workplace was one of the main reasons for employees quitting. Nearly a quarter of all respondents said they’ve felt “singled out” because of their gender. The workers surveyed have asked for simple things to reduce stress and create a less hostile work environment, including remote work options and flexible schedules. “Antiwork” is short for “antiworking yourself to death.”

I’m a boss. I know it’s tempting to reward those who answer emails in the middle of the night, turn up in the office before sunrise and sacrifice personal time for the “greater good.” I also know that exhausted employees make mistakes. Workers who lack affordable child care are unreliable. And a lack of a comprehensive paid family leave policy leads to high turnover rates and wasted dollars.

Work should never be the all-consuming facet of our lives that it has become. The coronavirus pandemic has taught us that new ways are possible, “flexibility” isn’t a dirty word and progress is possible.

Laura Weeldreyer, Baltimore

The writer is executive director of the Maryland Family Network.