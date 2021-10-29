I see antiwork, or the Great Resignation, as the next logical step in the labor movement. American workers, and women in particular, finally have some power over their employers and a rare opportunity for better benefits and rights.
A recent study by the Greater Baltimore Committee and Towson University reveals that discrimination in the workplace was one of the main reasons for employees quitting. Nearly a quarter of all respondents said they’ve felt “singled out” because of their gender. The workers surveyed have asked for simple things to reduce stress and create a less hostile work environment, including remote work options and flexible schedules. “Antiwork” is short for “antiworking yourself to death.”
I’m a boss. I know it’s tempting to reward those who answer emails in the middle of the night, turn up in the office before sunrise and sacrifice personal time for the “greater good.” I also know that exhausted employees make mistakes. Workers who lack affordable child care are unreliable. And a lack of a comprehensive paid family leave policy leads to high turnover rates and wasted dollars.
Work should never be the all-consuming facet of our lives that it has become. The coronavirus pandemic has taught us that new ways are possible, “flexibility” isn’t a dirty word and progress is possible.
Laura Weeldreyer, Baltimore
The writer is executive director of the Maryland Family Network.