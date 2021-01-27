Robert McCartney may have been correct in stating in his Jan. 25 Regional Memo column, “GOP’s gradual turn on Trump may aid Hogan,” that former president Donald Trump’s declining approval ratings could aid Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s path to the Republican nomination for president, but he missed the boat in suggesting that Mr. Hogan’s desire for the party to focus less on abortion could be a non-starter. Contrary to conventional wisdom, polling from PerryUndem shows that Republican voters are far more welcoming of candidates who support abortion rights than Democratic voters are of candidates who oppose abortion rights. The overwhelming majority of voters in this country do not want legal abortion to be overturned.