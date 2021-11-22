Regardless of the “discussions” our president has with Mr. Xi or Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ball is in their court, not ours, to de-escalate. They are the ones conducting the harassment in international waters and international airspace aimed at restricting our freedom of access to the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and South China Sea. Neither Mr. Putin nor Mr. Xi has the slightest interest in tamping down their aggression, and Mr. Xi has the most ambitious plan for worldwide political, economic and military dominance undertaken by any nation in modern history.
The most important thing we can do for our own national security and future prosperity is to come together as one nation, stop the hate and rediscover the meaning of moral character and self-respect. Until then, our disunity and political paralysis will continue to strengthen the influence of leaders who wish to do us harm.
Reg Mitchell, Bethesda