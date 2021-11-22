In his Nov. 17 op-ed, “Unintended conflict with China is on Biden’s mind,” David Ignatius opined that future discussions between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding strategic stability could reduce the risk of a crisis over Taiwan. The sobering reality that the Biden administration and both parties in Congress must come to terms with is that the United States is now deep into cold war 2.0, 21st-century version, with both Russia and China. 

Regardless of the “discussions” our president has with Mr. Xi or Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ball is in their court, not ours, to de-escalate. They are the ones conducting the harassment in international waters and international airspace aimed at restricting our freedom of access to the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and South China Sea. Neither Mr. Putin nor Mr. Xi has the slightest interest in tamping down their aggression, and Mr. Xi has the most ambitious plan for worldwide political, economic and military dominance undertaken by any nation in modern history. 

The most important thing we can do for our own national security and future prosperity is to come together as one nation, stop the hate and rediscover the meaning of moral character and self-respect. Until then, our disunity and political paralysis will continue to strengthen the influence of leaders who wish to do us harm.

Reg Mitchell, Bethesda