Companies such as Apple and Google already have your location data. Their systems can learn when and where you go to work or school. Social media sites tailor ads to users based on a variety of factors, and the profiles of their users are sold to advertising companies. People will purchase an Amazon Alexa but will not download an app that is both anonymous and safe for the well-being of themselves and their family members?
Something doesn’t add up. It’s impressive how big tech companies are able to sell us on their potentially harmful software, but the government can’t persuade us to use these contact-tracing apps.
Shreya Singh, Vienna