What do the June 23 front-page articles “Court backs cheerleader in free-speech dispute” and “Vote disparities grow with new laws” have in common?

A child throws a temper tantrum because she suffered rejection and couldn’t accept it. A man loses an election and can’t accept it. They use the tools at their disposal to get their way. She has parents who blame the school and the coaches for her behavior. The parents put their child in charge so they didn’t have to deal with teaching her that sometimes people lose, accept it and “move on.” No, they did the “feel good” thing, and so did the court. I’m stunned that everyone is cheering for a First Amendment “win.”

Moving on to a man and his followers refusing to follow the rules and using the tools of insurrection and lies. We give in and refuse to stand up to the situation. Instead, we baby those who believe he couldn’t have lost — there must have been fraud in the election, and we’ll prove it! The states are busily changing voting laws so he’ll win the next time.

It’s time to stop “you get a prize and you get a prize” and begin to discipline with love so chaos ends — and a teenager with a phone and a foul mouth doesn’t use our Supreme Court to get her way, and an insurrection never happens because people can’t believe that they could possibly lose.

Kathleen FitzWarrenton, Va.