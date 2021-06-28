Moving on to a man and his followers refusing to follow the rules and using the tools of insurrection and lies. We give in and refuse to stand up to the situation. Instead, we baby those who believe he couldn’t have lost — there must have been fraud in the election, and we’ll prove it! The states are busily changing voting laws so he’ll win the next time.
It’s time to stop “you get a prize and you get a prize” and begin to discipline with love so chaos ends — and a teenager with a phone and a foul mouth doesn’t use our Supreme Court to get her way, and an insurrection never happens because people can’t believe that they could possibly lose.
Kathleen Fitz, Warrenton, Va.