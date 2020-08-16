Regarding the Aug. 14 editorial “Mr. Trump’s dishonest campaign”:

We citizens of the United States have no choice but to risk our lives and vote in person at our designated polling places. It is our only sure way to rid the country of the greatest threat ever to our democratic republic and the rule of law. No matter how difficult the Republicans make the task, we must surmount their obstacles and cast our votes. We must “screw our courage to the sticking place” and face the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. I am going to do so as soon as the advance polls are open. I call on all voters who oppose President Trump to cast their ballots in person and verify that their votes against Mr. Trump and his congressional cronies are recorded. It is up to us to save our republic.

I plan to do my part. I hope that I will be able to offer rides in my district to voters who lack personal transportation. I will get in touch with local leaders of my political party about this.

The time for complaining and whining is past. Talk is not enough. It is time for concerted, nonviolent resistance and total determination to get out and vote.

M.F. Houston, Ocean City, Md.

News that President Trump is actively working to sabotage mail-in voting should motivate the states and D.C. to expand the use of ballot drop boxes. The boxes were used effectively by Maryland in the June primary election. While not convenient for everyone, these boxes have the potential to remove a significant number of paper ballots from the mail system. Ballots deposited in the boxes have no issues of postmark or delivery dates.

George Kaplan, Colora, Md.