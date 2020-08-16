I plan to do my part. I hope that I will be able to offer rides in my district to voters who lack personal transportation. I will get in touch with local leaders of my political party about this.
The time for complaining and whining is past. Talk is not enough. It is time for concerted, nonviolent resistance and total determination to get out and vote.
M.F. Houston, Ocean City, Md.
News that President Trump is actively working to sabotage mail-in voting should motivate the states and D.C. to expand the use of ballot drop boxes. The boxes were used effectively by Maryland in the June primary election. While not convenient for everyone, these boxes have the potential to remove a significant number of paper ballots from the mail system. Ballots deposited in the boxes have no issues of postmark or delivery dates.
George Kaplan, Colora, Md.