I believe our future as a democracy depends upon improving the lives and opportunities of those most at risk. By doing this, we will improve the situation of all citizens. We must seek out the forgotten, the overlooked and the downtrodden to take on their heartache and misery as if it were our own. We can no longer fool ourselves into believing that living a life of “White privilege” is acceptable or moral.
Fighting systemic and institutional racism, wherever it lurks, needs to be “Job 1” for every American who feels a patriotic duty to heal our divisive malaise and carve out a healing path forward.
Eugene H. Buck, Reston