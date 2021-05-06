I am a 74-year-old Black female. In her May 2 op-ed, “Liberals just can’t handle a Black conservative,” Kathleen Parker seemed to not understand the point Black critics are making about Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). He is entitled to his opinions on race. However, he was speaking on a national platform. President Biden did not make any statement about America being racist. The president spoke about the need to rid the United States of systemic racism and address the root of the problem. Mr. Scott brought out an old racist trope and did not address the issue raised by the president. Mr. Scott attempted, like all the GOP, to avoid discussing the problems we need to address. Instead, he threw out an accusation and gave sanctuary to those Americans who refuse to acknowledge the effects of 400 years of Black oppression.