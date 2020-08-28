Attitudes need to change! No one should be considered guilty until proved so. All must be treated equally. The police are in a hard way. The first man needed to be protected. The second needed to be arrested. If there was a question about what was going on with the first, control him, even if it means temporarily putting him in handcuffs. You can apologize and explain as you take the cuffs off him later. He walks away physically unharmed. The second man, the same treatment, but if he just shot three people, arrest him with the smoking gun. They should not have been treated differently.