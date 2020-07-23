Massive cuts endanger these and other services, as many of the nation’s nearly 370,000 library workers have been furloughed or laid off. Congress can address this by passing the Library Stabilization Fund Act, introduced by Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and in the House by Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska).
The architecture of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library finally reflects — but will never equal — the value of the services it provides to D.C. residents. With or without beautiful building renovations, communities across the country deserve to keep the library services they depend on.
Julius C. Jefferson Jr., Washington
The writer is president of the
American Library Association.