It seems to me that we Americans have two original sins: slavery and guns.

Citizens — especially, but not exclusively, Black citizens — are afraid when confronted by police. And police may fear, too. Why? Each must expect that the other may have and use a weapon.

This is not true in most societies. Living in various societies, I’ve been confident that people I meet are not armed. In the United Kingdom, even Northern Ireland after the peace agreement, most police officers did not usually carry weapons, and no one else was allowed to. Why do we in the United States not see the problem? Or the solution?

Why would I, an older woman, want a gun to defend my life or property? We have police and courts so that a more impartial, well-trained service can do that. Both police and courts need oversight and improvement, and there certainly are abuses. But we expect police to face a heavily armed population. Alternatives, such as de-escalation techniques and alternative first responders, would be an improvement, and more likely to be invoked if civilian gun ownership were well-regulated.

Sue K. Williams, Roanoke