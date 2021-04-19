Why would I, an older woman, want a gun to defend my life or property? We have police and courts so that a more impartial, well-trained service can do that. Both police and courts need oversight and improvement, and there certainly are abuses. But we expect police to face a heavily armed population. Alternatives, such as de-escalation techniques and alternative first responders, would be an improvement, and more likely to be invoked if civilian gun ownership were well-regulated.
Sue K. Williams, Roanoke