Though Mr. Will stated that Amtrak “almost certainly never will operate without government subsidies,” he neglected to mention the numerous other U.S. corporations’ subsidies, especially in the automobile and airline industries, that have worked against the competitive success of Amtrak for decades.
Many major U.S. corporations receive subsidies, including Boeing, General Motors, Ford and Tesla. The number and kind of U.S. corporations receiving tax subsidies are too numerous to mention.
Mr. Will also did not mention the $60 billion handed to airlines and billions to other economic sectors for revenue losses in the recent pandemic.
Kevin Hluch, Frederick