The United States has clearly lost its leadership role. We need to protect our country and its institutions from further damage until we can “Find Something New” and get rid of this incompetent, corrupt administration.

Roger McCreery, Bethesda

Regarding the July 15 front-page article “Numbers on jobs saved by loans don’t add up”:

That the trove of data “contains numerous errors that cast doubt on the Trump administration’s jobs claims” is just one more bit of the continuous lying this administration churns out.

And we are supposed to accept an edict that all novel coronavirus reporting is to go to them from now on? Seems to me that the button that sends daily information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can still be used, adding “cc” to the Department of Health and Human Services. That way, the CDC won’t be sidelined or dismantled, and we can watch what happens when whatever agency finally gets that information. There’s not any of this that I’d ever have confidence in, by any stretch of the imagination.

Wendy Shelley, Alexandria

Regarding the July 14 Style article “The niceties of being surgeon general”:

We need Surgeon General Jerome Adams and infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci to keep their jobs in this administration because the important next step needs rational medical oversight. The next step, because we as a country have failed at previous steps, is the evaluation, distribution and implementation of a safe and effective vaccine.

The administration has initiated “Operation Warp Speed” to produce a vaccine. My concern is that in an election year, warp speed will result in a warped vaccine. Speedy production of a vaccine is important, but more important is a safe and effective vaccine.

A 1976 election-year push by the Ford administration to produce an H1N1 flu vaccine and to immunize all Americans was widely viewed as a disaster.

We need a safe vaccine, not an election-year miracle. We need the expertise of Dr. Adams and Dr. Fauci.

Thomas J.J. Blanck, Baltimore