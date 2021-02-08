Regarding the Feb. 4 Metro article “White’s Ferry owner tries to end dispute”:

Back in about 1959 or 1960, I and a group of about five Boy Scouts took a cycling merit badge trip starting at our homes just outside of Falls Church. We went by back roads to Leesburg (there were plenty of back roads through Loudoun County — and no Dulles, no Sterling Park, no Reston), avoiding the busier two-lane Route 7 as much as possible. And then up U.S. 15, across White’s Ferry (10 cents per bicycle) and downstream on the C&O Canal towpath to Seneca for overnight camping. The next day, we continued down the C&O Canal to Chain Bridge, and back home by way of Kirby Road to Falls Church.

The rather quaint White’s Ferry was new to us. The crossing was something of an adventure. The ferry was smaller then, with a motorboat-style driving system on the side that was pivoted at the bow for crossing the Potomac in both directions.

Our only lament during the trip was trouble finding a grocery store. We thought Seneca would have one, but it didn’t. I think it still doesn’t. We bought sandwiches for dinner, and our merit badge counselor was not pleased. However, we were going beyond the merit badge requirements by doing an overnight campout, so we got our merit badges. 

Ken Skrivseth, Laurel