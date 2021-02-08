The rather quaint White’s Ferry was new to us. The crossing was something of an adventure. The ferry was smaller then, with a motorboat-style driving system on the side that was pivoted at the bow for crossing the Potomac in both directions.
Our only lament during the trip was trouble finding a grocery store. We thought Seneca would have one, but it didn’t. I think it still doesn’t. We bought sandwiches for dinner, and our merit badge counselor was not pleased. However, we were going beyond the merit badge requirements by doing an overnight campout, so we got our merit badges.
Ken Skrivseth, Laurel