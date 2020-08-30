Overwhelmingly, those reasons are that the ballot was late or that it wasn’t properly signed. For example, those two reasons accounted for more than 95 percent of the 102,428 ballots rejected in California and 96 percent of the 34,948 ballots rejected in Maryland. The article went for a more alarmist approach, raising the fear of voter disenfranchisement. The afternoon after it came out, several friends who are in high-risk coronavirus categories told me that, after reading the article, they no longer planned to vote by mail for fear that their vote would not be counted and instead planned to risk their health by voting in person.
Richard A. Hale, Arlington