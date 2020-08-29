OpinionA column or article in the Opinions section (in print, this is known as the Editorial Pages).
An American emperor with no respect for law or the Constitution
August 31, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
I was fascinated to learn in the Aug. 25 editorial “A party without principle” that the Republican National Convention adopted no platform this year. This reminded me of the old Roman saying that “the law is in the mouth of the emperor.” It’s ironic that the American emperor has so little respect for the law or the Constitution.