In their July 7 Wednesday Opinion essay, “For Native peoples, an apology never spoken is no apology at all,” Negiel Bigpond and Sam Brownback urged the Biden administration to issue Native Americans a public apology for the harm done. President Biden should apologize, and White House staff should begin consultations with tribal leaders to identify a date and location for that apology.

We can’t stop with an apology for the past. We need to stop current harms. Most important, respect treaty rights. Work with tribes and urban native communities to address the negative impacts of land theft and forced removals to unfertile areas that are today’s food deserts. For seven years, Minnesota’s tribal nations have fought to stop Canadian oil company Enbridge from building a pipeline through the best lakes, wetlands and wild rice beds in Anishinaabe territory, in violation of three treaties, yet the Justice Department supports the oil company.

An apology would recognize and acknowledge the complex roles that we played in genocidal acts against Native Americans, through collaboration or ignorance. Buffalo Soldiers were among the nation’s first park rangers, but they also fought Natives to help colonize the Southwest and the Midwest. My uncle, a Buffalo Soldier, served his country. But those wars were part of systematic attempts to destroy Native peoples. Mr. Biden has to acknowledge that; we all do.

Imani Countess, Elkridge

The writer is an inequality fellow at the Open Society Foundations.