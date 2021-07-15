We can’t stop with an apology for the past. We need to stop current harms. Most important, respect treaty rights. Work with tribes and urban native communities to address the negative impacts of land theft and forced removals to unfertile areas that are today’s food deserts. For seven years, Minnesota’s tribal nations have fought to stop Canadian oil company Enbridge from building a pipeline through the best lakes, wetlands and wild rice beds in Anishinaabe territory, in violation of three treaties, yet the Justice Department supports the oil company.
An apology would recognize and acknowledge the complex roles that we played in genocidal acts against Native Americans, through collaboration or ignorance. Buffalo Soldiers were among the nation’s first park rangers, but they also fought Natives to help colonize the Southwest and the Midwest. My uncle, a Buffalo Soldier, served his country. But those wars were part of systematic attempts to destroy Native peoples. Mr. Biden has to acknowledge that; we all do.
Imani Countess, Elkridge
The writer is an inequality fellow at the Open Society Foundations.