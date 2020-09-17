Cherokee County, Ga., presents an instructive experience. That school system opened six weeks ago. Cherokee County’s active school cases on Sept. 11 were 27 of 42,200 students (0.06 percent) and 21 of 4,800 staff (0.44 percent). And unlike in Cherokee County, case incidence in D.C. actually meets the low German standard for unrestricted school openings, which is 50 cases per week per 100,000 population. On Sept. 11, D.C. was at 44 (even with a much laxer standard for what counts as a positive test).
Yet D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has closed D.C. public schools to in-person classes, and — without any announcement or explanation — forced private schools to close or open with crippled, part-time schedules via an unexplained, unjustified class-size cap of 11 students, regardless of room size. The empirical evidence is piling up that a place such as D.C. — or even one with much higher incidence, like Cherokee County — cannot justify denying children classroom instruction based on novel coronavirus concerns.
Phil Kerpen, Washington