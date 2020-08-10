The Aug. 6 Metro article “Montgomery order defies state on closing private schools” reported that Montgomery County public health officer Travis Gayles was asserting the right to close private schools in Montgomery County until he deems that reopening the schools is safe, based on the Code of Maryland provision. 

This is an astonishing concentration of power in one local bureaucrat, in a county whose population exceeds that of several U.S. states. The Code of Maryland states “a health officer or the Secretary shall order cessation of operation of a business or facility determined or suspected to be a threat to public health until the public health threat is determined by the health officer to have ceased.” Suspicion of a public health threat is the only criterion necessary.

Maryland should revise its public health code so there is an independent review by an oversight committee of medical professionals who could moderate undue use of power or mistakes in judgment.

Montgomery County government’s goal of protecting its students and residents from harm may be laudable, but unrestrained government interference based on the opinion of one person opens the door to future arbitrary decisions that could have more dramatic consequences as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to expand.

John Dix, Potomac