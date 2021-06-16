Consumers have benefited greatly from services and products created by today’s billionaires. Cutting off their income would limit their desire to take risks and improve their products, which would harm consumers and discourage the next generation of inventors from taking risks that ultimately help everyone.
Warren Buffett has donated an estimated $37 billion to charity, and Bill Gates and his wife about $50 billion. Elon Musk has promised to leave half of his fortune to charity, and Jeff Bezos has pledged $10 billion to fight global warming. An income limit of under $1 billion could eliminate most of this charity.
The solution is to eliminate the basis by which these billionaires pay minimal taxes, and by which numerous corporations paid no federal taxes in 2018. We should eliminate all tax deductions, except for charitable contributions, and lower individual tax rates so most individuals will not be harmed by the loss of deductions. Instead of paying no taxes in 2018, Amazon would have paid more than $2 billion.
David L. Elkind, Arlington