If Mr. diGenova, a former U.S. attorney, did not mean that calling Mr. Krebs a “Class A moron” who should been “drawn and quartered” was to be taken literally, what did he mean?
And why is it that these claims of voter fraud can be made on a radio talk show that presumably is not subject to the ethical rules of which Mr. diGenova is surely at some level aware, but neither Mr. diGenova nor other members of his “team” seem confident enough to present them in a court? Mr. Krebs has legal options that are not altered by Mr. diGenova’s belated evasion of conduct that was an embarrassment to the profession.
Ian Volner, Washington