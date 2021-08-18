The Aug. 10 article “Austin accused of withholding data” described a Jan. 5 2020, attack in Kenya by al-Shebab, an alleged al-Qaeda affiliate, that killed an Army soldier and two defense contactor employees, wounding two others and destroying or damaging contractor-operated aircraft believed to include important surveillance aircraft used over Somalia. Frustrated members of Congress accused Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin of stonewalling Congress, and Mr. Austin allegedly wants a full examination to reduce the possibility of future incidents.

Why has Congress allowed the Pentagon to station troops and defense contractors with nebulous missions in 170 countries? Defense contractors received $370 billion from the Pentagon in 2019. There were 53,000 contractor personnel in the Middle East in 2019 and 35,000 military personnel. If Congress were to dig deeply, it might find political donations and Pentagon activity in certain states and congressional districts outweigh national security interest. Indeed, the long-dormant Base Realignment and Closure Commission is a sad example of congressional interest in Pentagon efficiency.

Ed Houry, Fairfax