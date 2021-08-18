Why has Congress allowed the Pentagon to station troops and defense contractors with nebulous missions in 170 countries? Defense contractors received $370 billion from the Pentagon in 2019. There were 53,000 contractor personnel in the Middle East in 2019 and 35,000 military personnel. If Congress were to dig deeply, it might find political donations and Pentagon activity in certain states and congressional districts outweigh national security interest. Indeed, the long-dormant Base Realignment and Closure Commission is a sad example of congressional interest in Pentagon efficiency.
Ed Houry, Fairfax