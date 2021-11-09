I want to note that “intelligence” was not the failure. Failure resulted from how systemic racism misinformed use of the intelligence. Imagine Al Sharpton instead of Donald Trump, imagine a largely Black and Brown “crowd” instead of the largely White “crowd,” imagine the same words used before and during the rally — and the same “intelligence” would have resulted in “massive” security. The same as we observed when the president, the attorney general, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other law enforcement personnel removed protesters to get to a church.