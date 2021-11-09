A segment of the United States has accepted a new “patriotic religion.” They are true believers. Whether it is voting fraud, the “deep state” or pedophilia, true believers rally behind the cause and are ready to fight for the cause. They proved it on Jan. 6.
As The Post revealed, these patriotic crusaders believe deeply in their cause. They believe they and their leader have been wronged and seek redress. Their faith in this is much stronger than the facts laid out by the “fake news.” It matters not that no fraud has been found because, in their minds, the deep state covered it up.
The fervor is strong; it worships a false god. The misguided crusade fights for the wrong, not the right. Since the United States declared its independence, patriots have fought and died to preserve it. Now, self-proclaimed patriots threaten to destroy it.
Hopefully, to quote Shakespeare, the “truth will out.”
Gerald S. Rose, Falls Church
After reading The Post’s minute-by-minute report on the Jan. 6 insurrection and how much more mayhem it might have caused, one thought comes to mind: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Pa.
The great special section “The attack” (Nov. 7) was needed.
I want to note that “intelligence” was not the failure. Failure resulted from how systemic racism misinformed use of the intelligence. Imagine Al Sharpton instead of Donald Trump, imagine a largely Black and Brown “crowd” instead of the largely White “crowd,” imagine the same words used before and during the rally — and the same “intelligence” would have resulted in “massive” security. The same as we observed when the president, the attorney general, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other law enforcement personnel removed protesters to get to a church.
Still, many do not want to hear or learn critical race theory.
William Morrison, Darnestown
The impressive Nov. 7 special section on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a great public service that perhaps strengthened our democracy.
E. Niel Carey, Ellicott City