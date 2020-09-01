This is not what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they fought to create this nation nor when they drafted the greatest document in human history, the U.S. Constitution. Last week’s events in the Rose Garden and on the South Lawn were nothing more than comtempt for their sacrifice, legacy and intent.
As for the rest of the world? The United States is no longer Abraham Lincoln’s “the last best hope of earth” or Ronald Reagan’s “shining city upon a hill.” President Trump has been right about one thing, though. It is time to make America great again, to begin repairing the damage wrought under this destructive administration — and that starts with Mr. Trump’s defeat in November.
J.D. Lock, Colmar, Pa.
Regarding the Aug. 29 front-page article “To punished workers, Hatch Act not a joke”:
When I read of the punishment of lower-level government workers who violated and were punished for violating the Hatch Act, I was again reminded of the hypocrisy and arrogance of our president and other people in his administration. I have two young relatives who work for the government. I have no doubt that they are careful and observant of the Hatch Act.
President Trump’s accepting the Republican nomination at the White House was outrageous. This “law-and-order” president continually laughs at government regulations and seems to think he can do anything he wants. He sets a very poor example and doesn’t even seem aware of avoiding the appearance of wrongdoing.
June Colilla, Bethesda