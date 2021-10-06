There is an interesting symmetry in the ongoing debate about the proposed social safety net program pending in Congress. On one side, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) states that unless this legislation includes her priorities, she, supported by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, will oppose another bill that she supports, the infrastructure program. On the other side, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stated that unless this legislation is in accord with his policies, he, supported by Senate Republicans, will oppose another bill that he supported that would raise the debt limit ceiling.