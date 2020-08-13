Yes, other sports have instituted ways to shorten tied games, such as sudden death or shootouts. But none has put up a “bogey” to manufacture a win. The unearned runner on second base in the 10th inning would be like football putting a receiver on the one-yard line in overtime or hockey adding an extra player on one team if tied in the last minutes of play.
I agree that baseball games are too long, test the patience of fans and interfere with the attraction of new young fans. But MLB must work up the NERV for a more mature approach to reducing game times, such as seven-inning games, continuous play through commercial breaks or just recording the tie game and have a one-game playoff if needed at season’s end.
Glenn S. Easton, Chevy Chase