Thomas Boswell’s suggestion in his Aug. 8 Sports column, “While gimmicky, MLB’s rule for extras is worth keeping,” to make permanent the experimental Major League Baseball extra-inning practice of putting a runner on second base on Net Expected Run Value (NERV) to shorten the length of games is silly. It seems like something more appropriate for Little League, where school-age players have to get home to do their homework or get to the family dinner table on time.

Yes, other sports have instituted ways to shorten tied games, such as sudden death or shootouts. But none has put up a “bogey” to manufacture a win. The unearned runner on second base in the 10th inning would be like football putting a receiver on the one-yard line in overtime or hockey adding an extra player on one team if tied in the last minutes of play.

I agree that baseball games are too long, test the patience of fans and interfere with the attraction of new young fans. But MLB must work up the NERV for a more mature approach to reducing game times, such as seven-inning games, continuous play through commercial breaks or just recording the tie game and have a one-game playoff if needed at season’s end.

Glenn S. EastonChevy Chase