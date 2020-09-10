The human costs are well documented — such bombings almost exclusively harm innocents, because evidence shows that civilians make up 90 percent of casualties, compared with the terrorists who are the real targets. The United States must join the emerging global consensus to stop bombing civilians and find a better way.
The United States says it doesn’t support a new political declaration on this issue, and our bombing campaign in Afghanistan reveals just how tied our government remains to outmoded, ineffective and harmful practices for hunting terrorists.
Jeff Meer, Silver Spring
The writer is the U.S. executive director of
Humanity & Inclusion.