In his Dec. 31 op-ed, “Objections to vaccines don’t fit with Christianity,” Michael Gerson incisively refuted evangelical Christians’ religious objections to taking the coronavirus vaccine. Such objections, he pointed out, substitute libertarianism for Christian ethics. It is simply unconscionable for anyone — especially a Christian — to stand for a principle that has willfully and consciously resulted in the deaths of almost 1 million Americans and more millions abroad. It is perverse, and it is inhumane.