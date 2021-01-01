I’m quite certain the photographer, Marlon Crutchfield, began his workday driving to the site where he was to meet his client, expecting his normal day of work. To be accused and accosted in the way he was is unconscionable. He well deserves a heartfelt apology from the Arlington County Police Department, from the specific Arlington police officers who approached him and asked for his identification, and from the “neighbors” in that community who initiated the chain of unjust accusation. He had done nothing to provoke a police response.
The trauma resulting from this could be lifelong for Mr. Crutchfield. Can we not think better of all our neighbors than immediately to make accusations with absolutely no evidence at all? I pray for all of us to be better stewards of our communities than to suspect rather than respect one another. We are all complicit in systemic racism if we are not trying to change our minds and hearts and those of all the people around us.
Jean M. Coyle, Alexandria