The June 26 Politics & the Nation article “U.S. can’t explain over 140 UFO sightings” blandly repeated the report’s conclusion that more than 140 sightings are unexplained. Nowhere did the article note the absolutely stunning observation by Luis Elizondo, a former head of a Pentagon UFO program. Mr. Elizondo, in a Washington Post Live interview on June 8, said, “There’s five distinct observables that set [UFO] technology . . . aside from everything we have in our inventory. . . . The fourth observable is . . . trans-medium travel. . . . We’ve seen these things. They’ve been recorded not only in our atmosphere, but there’s data to suggest that they’ve also been tracked by some of our capabilities underwater as well.”