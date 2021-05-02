Legal services are stretched thin and cannot meet the needs of our low-income neighbors, even during the eviction and debt moratoriums. Lawyers volunteering for pro bono service are critical.
Recognizing the vast potential of lawyers in our community, the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center fully prepares volunteer attorneys to serve those most in need. In March, the commission mobilized a citywide coalition, including the Pro Bono Center, to launch D.C. Represents, an initiative inspiring lawyers to do more pro bono work. We hope our community heeds this urgent call for help. Our neighbors’ lives depend on it.
Rebecca K. Troth, Washington
The writer is executive director of the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center.