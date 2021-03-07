Mary Byrne, Arlington
The Post’s Editorial Board posed an important question with its March 2 editorial “Scandal in Albany”: Would a well-run private company tolerate behavior such as New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s?
The board assumed that the answer to its question is no. Sadly, however, that is not the case. Last year, 23 percent of U.S. employees working in private companies said they personally observed behavior that is akin to the conduct described by the women who have come forward about Cuomo. That included instances of unwelcomed sexual advances, comments about sex or verbal remarks about one’s sex. Data from 2017 revealed that in 47 percent of cases, the perpetrator was someone in senior- or mid-level management, and 83 percent of employees said the conduct occurred multiple times. In other words, even in efficient and profitable private companies, the problem was allowed to persist.
The Editorial Board was right to observe that there are differences between corporations and government entities when it comes to preventing and detecting misconduct. But we still have a ways to go before we can say that sexual harassment is no longer tolerated in either the government or the corporate workplace.
Patricia J. Harned, Vienna
The writer is CEO of
the Ethics and Compliance Initiative.