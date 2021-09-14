I strongly agree that the State Department should accept other proof of employment. I have been trying to promote as an alternative an affidavit from a U.S. government officer who personally worked with the applicant in Afghanistan, with the help of No One Left Behind. When I first contacted officials from this nonprofit a few months ago, they advised me that 60 percent of their emails involved the same issue: former contractors who could not obtain employment verification letters.
Charles Wintermeyer, McLean
The writer is a retired Foreign Service officer.