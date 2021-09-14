I completely agree with Elise Martel’s Sept. 13 op-ed, “The worst Catch-22 of all for Afghans who helped Americans.” A related Catch-22 is for former interpreters who cannot apply for a Priority 2 visa if they are eligible for an Afghan Special Immigrant Visa. A former interpreter I am trying to help could not obtain an employment verification letter from his successor company, L3Harris Technologies. I followed up and was advised the company no longer has any records of its Afghan employees.

I strongly agree that the State Department should accept other proof of employment. I have been trying to promote as an alternative an affidavit from a U.S. government officer who personally worked with the applicant in Afghanistan, with the help of No One Left Behind. When I first contacted officials from this nonprofit a few months ago, they advised me that 60 percent of their emails involved the same issue: former contractors who could not obtain employment verification letters.

Charles Wintermeyer, McLean

The writer is a retired Foreign Service officer.