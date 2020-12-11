There was another African American role model at Wilson in that period. I knew him as Capt. Andrew E. Weeks, and in addition to having classroom duties, he oversaw the Junior ROTC program at Wilson. Weeks was a member of the D.C. National Guard, and his commission was in the Military Police Corps. As our JROTC instructor, he coached the Wilson rifle team (there was a rifle range in the basement where we practiced); instructed us in military map reading (at which we competed against cadets from other D.C. schools); taught us the fundamentals of drill and ceremonies (resulting in our having a competent color guard for the baccalaureate service in the Washington National Cathedral), etc.

After my graduation from Wilson, and much influenced by Weeks, I went off to a military college and received my own Army commission upon graduation. As I noted in my entry in our 50th-reunion booklet, Weeks had a profound influence on me. He was a living role model for how an Army officer should look, comport himself and demonstrate professional competence within his assigned branch of service.

By the time he retired, I believe he was Lt. Col. Weeks, and I think he might have been the commanding officer of the Military Police component of the D.C. National Guard. For their specific interface with students, I suggest that the school’s name be changed to “Jackson-Weeks High School.”

John Walters, Leonardtown

Regarding Courtland Milloy’s Wednesday Metro column, “New school name should honor star D.C. educator”:

I am an alumna of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1968. Vincent Reed was the best thing that ever happened to that school. He was a prince among men. Everyone loved him and respected him and did as he advised — hippies (my group), jocks, wonks, everyone! The boys about to start a fight would separate respectfully just on sight of him. He listened to everybody, too. In those days, the student body was still almost entirely White. Mr. Reed was the most respected person by all, in any capacity.

Anyone who was there when he was remembers him well still. He was an authentic hero of the times, which were unsettled, to say the least!