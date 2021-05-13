These future outcomes will not occur because the government is taking by taxation the wealth-enabling capital critical to sustaining a diversified, vibrant, competitive economy. It imperiously wants to use this money to pay for the American Families Plan that it deems more important. If our nation were not already deeply in debt, and if it were not already facing a labor shortage created in part by generous unemployment benefits, perhaps some of the plan might be justifiable.
The odds are that little to none of it will be either successful or pay for itself. If the ongoing wars on drugs, poverty and terrorism haven’t achieved their goals despite the trillions and trillions spent on them over several generations, then it’s fair to presume the American Families Plan will be but another costly war that goes on and on, achieving nothing except for providing nice sinecures for its government managers.
Jimm Roberts, Alexandria