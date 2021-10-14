But suppose he combined a carbon credit with a carbon tax so that most Americans came out even — or ahead. Imagine a tax that raised the price at the pump by, say, 10 cents in year one and increased a dime each year thereafter. But each taxpayer (under $400,000 income) got a credit of $1,000, paid for by the carbon tax. In year two, the credit decreased, to $900, and so on. (These numbers are illustrative only; the real ones would require some serious crunching.)
If Mary Q. Taxpayer didn’t need the credit, because she already had an electric car and a solar-heated home, good for her. Spend the annual credits in good health. The rest of us would quickly calculate when it was time to swap our clunker and upgrade our HVAC — before carbon got too pricey and the credit disappeared.
Voila, economists happy, politicians happy, taxpayers no more unhappy than usual, planet grateful. Like they say in those old caper movies, that idea’s so crazy it just might work.
John McNamara, Bethesda